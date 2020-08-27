Cherokee County high schools to reopen in-person learning

Three Cherokee County high schools will reopen in-person learning next week after closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Creekview High School, Etowah High School, and Woodstock High School are scheduled to reopen on Thursday, September 3, via a hybrid model.

Officials with Cherokee County Schools said the hybrid model will reduce class sizes, allowing for greater social distancing and limiting the number of students impacted by quarantines. Students will study the same content each day with one group learning in-person and the other completing work at home.

On the at-home learning days, students will be expected to log into their e-learning and complete all assigned work on time.

Additionally, all students will learn at home on Wednesdays.

The three schools shut down several weeks ago after an increase in coronavirus cases. Etowah High School Superintendent Dr. Brian Hightower said the decision was not made lightly.

"I was made with the support of School Board Members, and was determined, as all of our quarantine decisions are made, in consideration with the Department of Public Health," Hightower said.

Teachers at the three high schools will participate in additional training over the next week to prepare for the transition upon returning next week.

