A man accused of murdering his wife in their Cherokee County home in 2023 was found guilty on all charges on Monday.

Charles Terry Collins, 71, was arrested on July 24, 2023 when he was found in the home holding a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver while his wife lay on the ground with a bullet wound to the neck.

Collins admitted to shooting his wife, Deborah, but he told officials he acted in self-defense. He claimed she threatened him with a knife.

Evidence from the crime scene showed that Deborah was not holding a knife when she was murdered.

During the trial, 21 witnesses testafied. Over 300 exhibits of evidence were presented, including 911 recordings, crime scene photos and physical evidence.

The jury deliberated for three hours before turning over the guilty verdict.

Collins is expected to be sentenced later this week.