Cherokee County man, 70, charged with wife's murder in family home

A Cherokee County man is in custody accused of murdering his wife before getting into a standoff with police at their home early Monday morning.

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say that the situation began when deputies and Holly Springs police officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Raven Drive.

When officers got to the home, they say 70-year-old Charles "Terry" Collins confronted them at the front door while carrying a firearm.

Collins fled back inside after exchanging words with police and was eventually arrested when walked out the back door of his home.

Inside the home, investigators found the body of 63-year-old Deborah Collins, the wife of the arrested man. Deputies say she had been shot at least once.

Investigators have charged Charles Collins with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

He's being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation into Deborah Collins' death continues.