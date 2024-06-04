Woman reported missing in Cherokee County

article

Have you seen Stacy Campbell? The Cherokee Sheriff's Office needs help locating the missing woman.

According to the authorities, Campbell was last seen on Friday, May 31 in the area of Old Fincher Trail in Canton. The last time someone heard from her was over the phone on Sunday, June 2.

It's not clear what Campbell was wearing when she went missing. She 55-years-old, 5-feet-6-inches and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone that sees her is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239.