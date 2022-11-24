4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving kills Canton father, daughter

A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton to a four vehicle wreck. Deputies say the driver of an F-150 heading east crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Armada that was traveling west.

The driver of the Armada, a 52-year-old male from Canton, and his 18-year-old daughter who was in the back seat were killed. The man's wife and their other juvenile daughter were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the driver of the F-150, who is 24-years-old and from Canton, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries in the other two vehicles involved.

Authorities had not released the name of the victims at the time this story was published.

The accident remains under investigation.