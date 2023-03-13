Expand / Collapse search
Chemistry of coffee explored during this year's Atlanta Science Festival

Atlanta Science festival explores the chemistry of coffee

DECATUR, Ga. - Got a case of the Mondays? Here’s something that’ll "perk" you up: this year’s Atlanta Science Festival includes some fascinating events focused on coffee.

The Atlanta Science Festival launched this past Friday and runs through March 25th, once again featuring a packed schedule of more than a hundred events throughout the city highlighting various aspects of science and technology. 

Included on this year’s calendar are a pair of demonstrations led by the team at Decatur’s Opo Coffee, both centered on the science of coffee. First up — on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. — is "Breaking Down the Bean: The Science Behind Home Coffee Brewing," which includes a discussion around how time, temperature, and other factors affect the taste of your morning cup of Joe. 

Then, on Friday, March 17 at noon, Opo Coffee will host "Coffee Roasting, Seed to Sip: A Scientific Exploration from Green to Brown to Black," which will feature a talk on the chemical processes at work during the roasting process. Both of the above events will also be held on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24.

Opo Coffee, by the way, is an Atlanta-based specialty coffee company founded by Jonathan Pascual (of Taproom Coffee & Beer), which specializes in retail, roasting, and education. It’s located at 314 East Howard Avenue in Decatur, and regular hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.

For more information on this year’s Atlanta Science Festival and to register for events, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting extra-extra-caffeintated while learning more about the science of coffee!



 