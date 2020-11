2 Slices Bread

1Tbl Cranberry Sauce

1Tbl Squash Souffle

3 Slices Turkey Breast

2Tbl Stuffing

2 Tbl Cold Gravy

Griddle both slices of bread on one side. Spread the cranberry sauce on the griddled side of one toast and potato souffle on the other bread. Place the turkey slices on the potato souffle and the stuffing over the cranberry. Place the gravy over turkey breast, close the sandwich and press.