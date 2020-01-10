Chef Lorious brings her Calibama cooking to Good Day Atlanta

Chef Lori Rogers better known as "Chef Lorious" stopped by Good Day Atlanta with her take on shrimp and grits. WATCH HERE. Chef Lori Rogers is the author of the Calibama Cooking cookbook.

Spicy Shrimp and Grits, Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 pound bacon, diced

2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

olive oil

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon cayenne

1 tablespoon thyme

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup cooking sherry (or any red wine you enjoy)

1 cup shredded gouda cheese

2–3 cups grits, prepared according to package instructions

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crispy. When bacon is done, remove and set aside. Leave 3 tablespoons rendered fat in pan.

While bacon is cooking, in a large bowl, coat shrimp with olive oil. Add chili powder, paprika, cayenne, and thyme and combine to fully coat shrimp with seasonings.

Cook onion and garlic in 2 tablespoons bacon fat until soft. Add seasoned shrimp. Cook until shrimp is about 90 percent done, 4–6 minutes.

Pour in cooking sherry and continue cooking on medium heat. Add bacon and continue cooking.

Remove skillet from heat when shrimp are completely done (they will be white when finished).

Stir shredded gouda cheese into prepared grits. Serve shrimp over grits.