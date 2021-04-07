Cheers! April 7 is National Beer Day

Wednesday is National Beer Day.

April 7 marks the day that the Cullen-Harrison Act was enacted after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed it into law on March 22, 1933.

This led to the 18th Amendment being repealed in December with the ratification of the 21st Amendment, which led to the end of nationwide Prohibition.

When Roosevelt signed the legislation, he made the famous remark, "I think this would be a good time for a beer."

