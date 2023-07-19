Chattahoochee River reopens after being closed because of contamination in late June

article

All sections of the Chattahoochee River are now open after being contaminated by sewage, according to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Several miles of the river was closed in June because of elevated E. coli contamination stemming from a release at Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility operated by Fulton County.

The bacterial levels are now below the criteria recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to recreation officials.

The park has conducted tests daily since detecting the spill and U.S. Public Health Service officials reportedly supported the reopening after seeing continual improvement in the test results.

The park says it is currently assessing impacts on wildlife, vegetation and aquatic resources. The BacteriALERT partnership with CRK and the U.S. Geological Survey will continue to monitor water quality at Medlock Bridge, Powers Island, and Paces Mill.

