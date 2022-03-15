Chattahoochee Nature Center unveils new boardwalk and bridge

Staffers at the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell say their goal has always been to connect people with nature. Now, that connection is more literal than ever, thanks to the addition of some exciting new infrastructure.

This morning, the team at the Chattahoochee Nature Center is celebrating the grand opening of a new river boardwalk trail and connection bridge with a special ceremony and ribbon cutting. The new river boardwalk trail is a restoration of the existing boardwalk, which developers say was done using environmentally sustainable materials; the bridge, meanwhile, stretches over Willeo Road and provides a long-awaited connection between the CNC’s main campus to the boardwalk.

Just in case you’ve never stopped by (or seen our many morning adventures there on Good Day Atlanta), the Chattahoochee Nature Center is spread out over 127 acres along the Chattahoochee River in Roswell, hosting more than 140,000 visitors per year and offering year-round educational and recreation programming. The CNC is located at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell and is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

We spent the morning checking out the new additions at the Chattahoochee Nature Center — click the video player in this article to see more! And the community grand opening for the new river boardwalk trail and connection bridge is scheduled for Sunday, March 20, starting at noon.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE