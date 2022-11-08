Voters complain about issues, delays at Fulton County polling place

Polling locations in Georgia have only been open for a few hours, but voters in one community say they are dealing with massive issues.

The issue impacted voters at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall and Police Precinct in south Fulton County.

Voters who came to cast their ballots say they were being told they were registered in Cobb County, not Fulton.

Fulton County elections officials say it was an isolated problem that has since been fixed. They're investigating to see if it was an issue with the poll pad equipment.

Every voter was offered a provisional ballot, but the situation left many frustrated.

One voter decided to wait two hours for the problem to be resolved rather than using the provisional ballot." Charles McCoy said.

We got here this morning and when they scanned our license it said we were in the wrong location and we were registered to vote in Cobb County," Charles McCoy said. "I haven't lived in Cobb County since I was 17 years old."

McCoy said another voter he was talking with was told that her husband had already voted.

"He hasn't voted. He's been standing here in the parking lot waiting for them to get it right," he said. "I mean, come on, man."

Election officials tell FOX 5 only about 20 voters were impact at the precinct.

There is still no official explanation as to why Fulton County residents were being told to vote in Cobb.