29-year-old Chatham County sergeant dies after battle with brain cancer

A 29-year-old Chatham County law enforcement officer and veteran has died after a battle with brain cancer that lasted more than two years.

Officials with the Chatham County Police Department say Sgt. Jacob Gililland passed away Thursday morning surrounded by his family.

Gililland spent his entire adult life serving others.

He joined the U.S. Army in 2012 and spent four years in active duty before joining the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department in 2016.

Gililland joined the Chatham County Police Department in 2019 and worked as a patrol officer and as part of the department's training division.

"Not only was Sergeant Gililland a valuable member of our department, but he was a beloved one," the police department wrote on Facebook. "There are many citizens and fellow officers who have wonderful stories and memories of the time he spent with them."

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

Officials are asking Georgians to take a moment to think about Gililland and pray for his wife Melissa, their young daughter, and all the family, friends, and fellow officers he left behind.