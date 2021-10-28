Police: Missing 4-year-old Georgia boy could be with suspects in child custody case

article

Chatham County police are asking the public to help them find a missing 4-year-old boy who is believed to be with two suspects in an ongoing case.

Officials say 4-year-old Rayden Bradley Baillie was last seen on Sunday.

The missing boy is believed to be with Michelle and Anthony "Tony" Weber of Wilmington Island, two suspects in an interference with child custody case.

Baillie is described as being 3-feet tall with a weight of 45 pounds. He has light blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Webers could be driving a 2017 silver Nissan Mirano with a "4 Ocean" sticker on the back windshield and Tinkerbell sticker on the right rear passenger window. They also could be driving either a 2019 white Dodge Ram Crew Cab with AT&T written on the side in blue letters or a 1998 Ford Ranger with a "Alabama Roll Tide" front license plate.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call the police immediately.

_____

