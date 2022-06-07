Driver charged with 12-year-old boy's death in Paulding County chase denied bond, again

A man charged with the death of 12-year-old Le'den Boykins during a police chase was denied bond for a third time on Tuesday.

Boykins died when a Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a P.I.T. maneuver after law enforcement said driver Charles Moore didn’t lower his window during a traffic stop and drove off when troopers tried to break it. The Georgia State Patrol said the ordeal began after they pulled that car over for speeding on Bethel Church Road in Paulding County around 1 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Boykins was allegedly not the only child in the car at the time: Moore's 14-year-old son was also inside.

Authorities arrested Moore, who faces 32 crimes and traffic violations, including murder during the commission of a felony, first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI, fleeing and attempting to elude and aggravated assault against a peace officer. Moore was also wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Covington Police Department for various charges.

Le'dan Boykins, killed during a police chase in Paulding County. (Provided by victim's family)

In September 2021, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said they were saddened by the tragedy. They said the actions of the driver of the vehicle put officers in a position to have to stop him.

Georgia State Patrol said they would not comment Tuesday and that there is a lawsuit pending.

The boy's mother said she's disappointed law enforcement hasn't been more transparent. She thinks the situation could have been deescalated.

She described her son as outgoing and loved by lots of friends. She said he was popular around the neighborhood for playing basketball with other kids.

"It's been very hard for me because I haven't been contacted or given any information about why this happened to my son," mother Toni Franklin Boykins said.

A more than eight-minute-long recording of the 911 calls documents the moments before the crash. Moore is heard telling a 911 operator kids are in the car.

"The officers are telling me to tell you to pull over, they're going to hit you if you don't," an operator told Moore during the pursuit.

The family of Charlie Moore and Le'dan Boykins said Paulding County is denying them justice in the death of the 12-year-old.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, representing the Boykins, said law enforcement was aware there were children in the car. He held Moore responsible for anything he did that was "contravention" of the law, but that doesn't include the boy's death. He said law enforcement was too quick to terminate the chase by force.

"The officers were absolutely aware the child was there," he said. "The car was held on the side of the road, the windows were smashed out, the flashlights were inside of the car. They had every opportunity to observe the two minor children in the car. They acknowledged their presence."

Merritt said Paulding County prosecutors should recuse themselves from the case and called on Attorney General Chris Carr to appoint a special prosecutor.

"We need a special prosecutor to do a thorough investigation of the case," he said.

Moore's attorney said it's the trooper and Paulding County law enforcement who have blood on their hands.

"The officer knew that there was children in the car, they knew from the 911 call and they saw kids in the car, but they still did a P.I.T. maneuver," she said.