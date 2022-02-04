12-year-old boy killed during Paulding County chase, attorney says it should have never happened

The family of a 12-year-old boy who was killed during a police chase is calling for the state trooper and Paulding County deputies involved to be held responsible.

Le'den Boykins died in a crash after troopers performed a PIT maneuver that they said was necessary to stop the car he was riding in from speeding.

A lawyer for the Boykins family said it never should have happened.

FAMILY WANTS ANSWERS AFTER 12-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN CAR BEING CHASED BY GSP TROOPERS

The Georgia State Patrol said they pulled that car over for speeding on Bethel Church Road in Paulding County around 1 a.m. on Sept. 10. Charles Moore was behind the wheel. They said he didn’t lower his window, troopers tried to burst it open, and Moore drove off.

A more than eight-minute-long recording of the 911 calls documents the moments before the tragedy.

GSP policy requires troopers to consider several factors including whether children are in a car before performing such a move.

"Whenever children are in the vehicle, they are not supposed to perform a PIT maneuver. That's their own policy. It should not have happened," said attorney Zenobia Waters.

The Boykins said it was clear children were in the car and believe Leden would be alive today had troopers not performed a PIT maneuver.

Authorities said the troopers are being investigated, which is protocol.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said they are saddened by the tragedy. They said it was the actions of the driver of the vehicle that put law officers in a position to have to stop him.

Charles Moore faces a long list of charges including DUI, open container in a motor vehicle, speeding, and driving with a suspended license.

