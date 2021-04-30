Police: Man shot to death at NW Atlanta intersection

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta Thursday night.

Officials say officers were called to the intersection of Akridge Road and Chappell Road at around 9:30 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, officials have not released the man's identity or any potential suspects.

The investigation on what led up to the shooting is still ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.