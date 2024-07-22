Chanell Crosby remembered: Community mourns death of mother of 3

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Family and friends of Chanell Crosby gathered at the West End MARTA Station to remember the 35-year-old mother on July 22, 2024. (FOX 5)

Family and friends of 35-year-old Chanell Crosby gathered at the West End MARTA Station on Monday just days after her body was found in a car in the parking lot. The heartbreaking discovery ended a week-long search for the mother of three.

Friends gathered to honor her memory on Monday. They remembered her as loving and always with a smile.

"I love my friend. She was sweet. I’ve known her since I was 13. It was a hard blow for me," said friend Mercedes.

Crosby was reported missing early last week after last being seen on July 13 and sending her family members a text the next day stating she was in Macon.

Police officers with both Atlanta and MARTA police departments were called out to the Lee Street location early Friday evening after a report of a person unresponsive in a car. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were told about a car "emitting a foul smell." They discovered an "obstructed item" in the back seat that was later determined to be Crosby's body.

This is just the latest tragedy to befall the Crosby family. In September 2022, someone killed Chanel Crosby’s son, Jamiren.

The 13-year-old boy’s body was found on Sept 19, 2022, in the woods behind a home along Parkway Trail in Lithonia subdivision.

Both cases remain under investigation.