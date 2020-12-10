Chance of flurries Monday diminishes, but the cold is coming

article

Some of the models earlier in the week were suggesting a dusting of snow for Monday, but that is looking less likely as the weekend approaches.

The string of cool overnights and mild afternoons will continue until then.

Mild to warm temperatures are expected Friday across North Georgia with highs running 10 degrees above the seasonal averages.

Heading into the weekend, Georgia will get a double dose of fronts.

The first will be Saturday with a chance of showers late Saturday and into early Sunday.

The rain chance is the highest on Saturday from 11 a.m. until about 11 p.m.

The rainfall will be light with totals around a quarter-inch, but some areas could see a little bit more.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild, rain again by early Monday morning with cooler temperatures.

The chance for snow flurries has been removed for North Georgia.

Expect it to remain dry and cold through mid-week next week.

