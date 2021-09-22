Domestic violence incident 'escalates' to officer-involved shooting, police say

article

The Chamblee Police Department said an officer fired their service weapon while responding to a domestic violence incident on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at 3255 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Police said the call "escalated into an officer-involved shooting."

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn details regarding injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the shooting. Per protocol, members of law enforcement the fired shots must be placed on administrative leave pending the GBI investigation.

The investigation took place at Chamblee Heights Apartment Homes.

