article

Have you seen Paige? The Chamblee Police Department has asked for help locating the missing teen.

Paige Gallivan is 15-years-old. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeved gray hoodie, black leggings and sneakers.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call 770-986-5000.