Hurricane Helene: Atlanta's Angel Flight Soars delivers critical aid to overlooked towns

Since Hurricane Helene hit, Atlanta-based Angel Flight Soars has been flying relief supplies into hard-hit areas.

So far, more than 15 tons have been flown in, and they are not done yet.

"Ready to rock and roll," one pilot said. "Heading to Statesboro."

On Monday, Angel Flight Soars flew more than two dozen flights to areas in the south hit by Helene. Each plane is stuffed with essentials.

"Water, diapers, paper towels, baby wipes, you name it, they got it in here," a pilot said. "They're a great organization."

Angel Flight Soars, based in Chamblee, Georgia.

"I love flying these missions so we can help other people," said Charles Conklin.

Monday's missions included something extra for survivors of the storm.

"Hot meals donated from Galley Gourmet, and it’s going to be a very special treat," one of the team members from Angel Flight Soars said. "They’ve been eating out of cans for quite a while."

Angel Flight Soars normally flies people to distant specialized medical appointments, but in times of disaster that focus shifts to helping affected communities.

"As soon as I landed and taxied up to their pickup trucks they were just clapping and hooting and hollering," said Bert Light from Angel Flight Soars.

Many relief organizations are focused on hard-hit Asheville and surrounding areas. According to the FAA, the area has been overwhelmed by rescue and relief efforts. Airspace over the Carolinas and Tennessee has been busy, as recent radar images show.

Angel Flight says it works with officials to figure out where their planes can go to deliver the most good.

"There are so many little towns and municipalities and cities that have been rocked just as hard that need the attention that they're not getting," Light said.

Right now, Angel Flight Soars is focusing its efforts on areas hit by Helene, but that focus could shift depending how bad Hurricane Milton is in Florida.