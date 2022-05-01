Grant provides 10-year-old athlete with new running prosthesis

A metro-Atlanta boy received a big surprise Saturday morning, a new running prosthetic leg. The organization called Challenged Athletes Foundation partnered with prosthetics company Ossur and Georgia Prosthetics to gift the 10-year-old with the new prosthetic running leg.

Watson Fink is all about trying to run faster and play harder.

"I like to do track and field, football, basketball," he tells FOX 5 Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman.

Watson was born with a congenital birth defect that limited his mobility.

"So, when he was born his foot was fused just to the tibia, he didn't have any ankle movement," mother Emily Fink said.

He ultimately had his leg amputated when he was about a year old, but that has not held him back at all.

"It's really been amazing how typical Watson's life has been in a lot of ways. He's just been like a regular 10-year-old boy. He plays sports, he swims, he plays in the band, he's in school, he plays with neighborhood friends. This is just part of it," Emily Fink said.

Watson had been doing it all on an everyday walking prosthesis, but thanks to a grant from the Challenged Athletes Foundation and Ossur, he now has a sports prothesis. The organizations surprised Fink with it at a mobility clinic for people with limb-loss and limb difference held at Georgia Tech.

Watson Fink's new sports prosthesis provided by a grant from Challenged Athletes Foundation and Ossur.

"He's been running on an everyday walking leg, and at a certain point you know he's faster than what his equipment is, what his prosthetic is. And just like someone needs a new pair of running shoes to run a little bit faster, an individual with lower limb loss needs that prosthetic to just get them running a little bit faster and to promote their confidence." Lauren Gerrbi said. Gerrbi is a program manager at the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Watson put his new prosthesis to the test immediately. He spent Saturday morning training alongside Paralympians and running drills. He also took some time to race his older brother and sister.

Watson Fink tries out a new walking prosthesis on the Georgia Tech campus. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"I was really happy. I had no idea what the outcome though. I think I am going faster, I think. Maybe it's just me being happy," he said.

"When someone does something for you like this, it causes you to bring out the best in yourself and it's just a gift." Emily Fink said.