Celebrating Father’s Day at Johns Creek’s Sugo

Father’s Day is less than a week away — so, it seemed like an appropriate time to spend the morning with the father behind one of Atlanta’s top restaurant groups.

Federico Castellucci II is the renowned restaurateur and patriarch of the Castellucci family, known around Atlanta as the owners of acclaimed restaurants Bar Mercado, Cooks & Soldiers, Double Zero, The Iberian Pig, and the recently-opened Mujō. But this morning, we met up with "Mr. C" (as he’s known to many) at one of the restaurants closest to his heart: Sugo in Johns Creek. Castellucci opened the first Sugo in Roswell back in 2003, collaborating with his wife Nancy and eldest son, Federico III, on the venture. Today, Federico III serves as President and CEO of Castellucci Hospitality Group, working alongside sister Stephanie (VP and human resources director) and younger brother John (executive chef at Cooks & Soldiers).

Mr. C was introduced to the restaurant industry by his own father, who owned a restaurant called Archie’s Tavern in Rhode Island. He says the personal touches in that restaurant — including using family recipes and developing relationships with customers — inspired Sugo and continues to set the tone for the family’s other restaurants.

And speaking of family recipes, Mr. C continues to host meatball cooking classes at Sugo, sharing his family’s method for crafting the perfect meatballs. So, this morning, we decided to celebrate Father’s Day a little early, making meatballs and talking more about the way Sugo honors the past while feeding the present! Click the video player in this article to check it out.

Sugo is located at 10305 Medlock Bridge Road in John’s Creek; regular hours are 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Click here for more information and to check out the menu.