Ceiling of Sandy Springs apartment crashes down

Roberta Hunnicutt and her 12-year-old daughter were in their apartment Monday evening when the ceiling of one of their bedrooms came crashing down.

"The ceiling fell completely," Hunnicutt said.

When she ran into the room, she saw debris all over.

"It's really so shocking. Really, I could be under all of those things," Hunnicutt said.

She said that could have been a reality. If this happened an hour later, she and her daughter would have found themselves under the crashed ceiling.

"We have this routine, after dinner we go and lay down and watch some Netflix together. We are just so lucky, so lucky," Hunnicutt said.

Her belongings are now damaged but she said what's even more upsetting is the fact that she and her daughter are now without their home during a time when being home is so important.

"I feel vulnerable and scary. It's the worst time to happen, right? When you need your home the most I don't have one," Hunnicutt said.

She said the apartment has offered to let her stay in a model unit until repairs can be made.

A spokesperson for the Celebration at Sand Springs Apartment sent FOX 5 this statement:

“The health and safety of our community is a top priority for us at Celebration at Sandy Springs. As soon as we became aware of this situation we began to work with the resident, code enforcement and the local fire department to correct any issues identified in order to bring this resident’s unit back to code. We ensured that our employees adhered to CDC guidelines for safety. We will continue to work with the resident and appreciate the opportunity to work through these issues. If you have any further questions please feel free to reach out, we are always here to help.”