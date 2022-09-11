Cedartown police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, Georgia State Patrol says

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Cedartown police chase ended with a crash in Paulding County Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:48 p.m. Cedartown police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. According to GSP, they request back up from officers at the Paulding post. GSP Paulding took point in the chase, pursuing a silver passenger car traveling east on U.S. Route 278.

The chase lasted for about 30 miles until driver of the silver vehicle crashed at the intersection of U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.

There were no fatalities or major injuries reported after the pursuit.

The driver and one passenger were arrested by Cedartown police. A third person involved was able to get away and is still on the loose.

Officials say the Cedartown officers were originally responding to a call involving an aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. If you have information on this story, please email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.