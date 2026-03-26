CDC windows still unrepaired months after shooting

The Brief Bullet-damaged windows at the CDC remain unreplaced seven months after the attack. Officials say temporary coverings were installed, with permanent repairs now underway. The shooting last August damaged about 150 windows after more than 180 shots were fired.



Seven months after a shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bullet-damaged windows at the agency’s campus have yet to be permanently replaced.

What we know:

According to an Associated Press report, the CDC’s acting chief addressed the issue during a recent staff meeting after employees asked for an update. Officials said many of the damaged windows have been temporarily covered.

A CDC official said permanent repairs are now underway, with work beginning this month.

The campus was targeted in August 2025 when a gunman fired more than 180 rounds, shattering about 150 windows, some of which were blast-resistant.

PREVIOUS STORIES