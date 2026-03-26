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CDC windows still unrepaired months after shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 26, 2026 8:40am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Broken CDC windows still not fixed

Broken CDC windows still not fixed

It's been 7 months since an attack at the CDC in Atlanta and some windows that were struck by gunfire still have not been replaced, according to a report by the Associated Press. 

The Brief

    • Bullet-damaged windows at the CDC remain unreplaced seven months after the attack.
    • Officials say temporary coverings were installed, with permanent repairs now underway.
    • The shooting last August damaged about 150 windows after more than 180 shots were fired.

ATLANTA - Seven months after a shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bullet-damaged windows at the agency’s campus have yet to be permanently replaced.

What we know:

According to an Associated Press report, the CDC’s acting chief addressed the issue during a recent staff meeting after employees asked for an update. Officials said many of the damaged windows have been temporarily covered.

A CDC official said permanent repairs are now underway, with work beginning this month.

The campus was targeted in August 2025 when a gunman fired more than 180 rounds, shattering about 150 windows, some of which were blast-resistant.

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The Source

  • Information for above story came from The Associated Press. 

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