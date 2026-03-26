CDC windows still unrepaired months after shooting
ATLANTA - Seven months after a shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bullet-damaged windows at the agency’s campus have yet to be permanently replaced.
What we know:
According to an Associated Press report, the CDC’s acting chief addressed the issue during a recent staff meeting after employees asked for an update. Officials said many of the damaged windows have been temporarily covered.
A CDC official said permanent repairs are now underway, with work beginning this month.
The campus was targeted in August 2025 when a gunman fired more than 180 rounds, shattering about 150 windows, some of which were blast-resistant.
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