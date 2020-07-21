CDC: Study of antibody tests show virus rates 10 times higher than reported

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia approaches 150,000, the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. could be 10 times higher, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The new CDC study released Tuesday took a look at antibody tests from 10 different regions across the country from late March to early May. This is the second such study by the CDC, but a larger cross-sampling was used than in the previous study.

The new study likely detected infections in people who may have had no symptoms or only mild illness, and who never got coronavirus tests. Infection rates were from six times higher than reported cases in Connecticut to 24 times higher in Missouri.

While the actual case numbers are believed to be higher, the study believes most people in the sampling regions still have not contracted the virus.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

While Georgia was not part of the sampling, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported Tuesday 5.9% of the 203,234 antibody tests reported since the start of the pandemic were positive. Those numbers have been figured into the daily running totals reported by the state.

That newly updated data also shows a slight dip in hospital beds being used, but a slight increase in the rates of death and confirmed cases from Monday. As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, there have been a total of 148,988 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, a 24-hour increase of 3,413. Reported deaths rose by 78 to 3,254.

Advertisement

The GDPH reports 28 beds became open overnight with 3,155 currently in use. A total of 15,494 people have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

The GDPH reports 21,510 new tests were added to the data set Tuesday with 13.9% of those being positive. About 1,295,291 total coronavirus tests have been administered in Georgia with 10.5% of those being positive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

-----

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR GDPH DATA