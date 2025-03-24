CDC: Signs point to potential COVID-19 uptick in Georgia

article

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest Georgia could see a rise in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

What we know:

Wastewater surveillance, a leading indicator of COVID-19 activity, shows viral levels in Georgia approaching the highest estimates recorded so far this year, according to the Atlanta-based agency. The CDC also reports a slight increase in positive COVID-19 tests and emergency room visits compared to this time last year.

Respiratory illnesses nationwide declining

Dig deeper:

What we know:

Despite these indicators, the overall rate of acute respiratory illness prompting people to seek healthcare has dropped to a low level as of March 21.

Seasonal influenza activity, while still elevated nationally, has declined for five consecutive weeks. CDC officials say the data suggest flu season has peaked, though flu-related medical visits, hospitalizations and deaths remain elevated. Several more weeks of flu activity are expected.

Nationally, COVID-19 activity is on the decline, but remains elevated in certain regions. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also trending downward in most parts of the country. Emergency department visits and hospitalizations for RSV continue to be highest among children, with elevated hospitalizations for older adults in some areas.

In Georgia, wastewater data show high viral activity levels for COVID-19, moderate levels for influenza, and low levels for RSV.

Vaccination rates low nationwide, even lower in Georgia

What we know:

Vaccination rates for flu and COVID-19 remain low among both adults and children in the U.S., according to the CDC. RSV vaccine coverage is also low among adults.

The CDC estimates 13 to 18% of adults in Georgia have received the latest COVID vaccine. This is lower than the national average of around 23%.

The agency warns that many Americans lack the protection against respiratory viruses that vaccines provide.

COVID deadlier in Georgia than flu

Why you should care:

What we know:

COVID-19 continues to be more deadly than the flu in Georgia, according to CDC. Since December, the virus has led to the death of more than 240 residents. The Georgia Department of Public Health reports there have been 124 deaths related to flu since October 2024.

However, more people have died from the flu nationwide than COVID-19 between Oct. 1, 2024, and March 15, 2025 – 8,004 vs. approximately 24,000.

Note: The CDC is unable to provide an exact number for flu deaths until after the season has concluded.

Fewer overall hospitalizations this season

Big picture view:

What they're saying:

The CDC reports that the highest hospital demand this season for COVID-19, flu and RSV occurred during the week ending Feb. 1. That demand was lower than the peak of last season. In fact, the peak demand for COVID-19 hospitalizations this fall and winter was nearly 50% lower than last season and the lowest recorded for any respiratory season since the pandemic began.