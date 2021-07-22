CDC to discuss possible COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised

On Thursday a group of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will weigh in on the issue of vaccinating immunocompromised people.

The meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will look into the matter after a recent warning about immunocompromised vaccinations. Last week, the CDC said people with compromised immunity might not have gotten protection from their original vaccines and encouraged them to take extra precautions, even acting as if they weren't vaccinated at all.

This comes as a debate continues about giving everyone booster shots. On Monday, Pfizer company officials met with federal regulators, including the CDC director. Pfizer wants the feds to approve universal booster shots, saying its clinical trials show they could increase protection five to 10-fold.

So far, both the CDC and FDA have said universal boosters aren't needed yet. Instead, they want to concentrate on jump-starting the nation's lagging vaccination numbers.

The CDC advisory panel is also scheduled to talk about a link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a rare neurological disorder. Officials recently warned about a small risk of people taking the J&J shots developing Guillan-Barre Syndrome. About 100 people out of the 13 million getting the J&J have developed the syndrome. The disorder causes the body's immune system to essentially attack nerve cells. So far, officials have said the benefits of getting the vaccine greatly outweigh the G.B.S risks.

Thursday's A.C.I.P. meeting begins at 11 and is scheduled to wrap up around 4:30 in the afternoon.

