CDC Atlanta employees returning to work Sept. 15

The Brief CDC employees returning to office Sept. 15 after deadly shooting Officer David Rose was killed outside headquarters Aug. 8 Workers in affected areas will be moved to alternate spaces



CDC employees will return to the office by Monday, Sept. 15, after working remotely since a deadly shooting outside the agency’s headquarters last month.

What we know:

The Aug. 8 shooting left DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose dead before the gunman killed himself.

Authorities said the shooter blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his depression and suicidal thoughts.

Employees whose offices were directly affected by the gunfire will be reassigned to alternate workspaces.