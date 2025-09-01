Expand / Collapse search

CDC Atlanta employees returning to work Sept. 15

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 1, 2025 8:55am EDT
The Brief

    • CDC employees returning to office Sept. 15 after deadly shooting
    • Officer David Rose was killed outside headquarters Aug. 8
    • Workers in affected areas will be moved to alternate spaces

ATLANTA - CDC employees will return to the office by Monday, Sept. 15, after working remotely since a deadly shooting outside the agency’s headquarters last month. 

PREVIOUS STORIES

What we know:

The Aug. 8 shooting left DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose dead before the gunman killed himself. 

Authorities said the shooter blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his depression and suicidal thoughts. 

Employees whose offices were directly affected by the gunfire will be reassigned to alternate workspaces.

The Source

  • Information for above story obtained from CDC employees. 

