CDC Atlanta employees returning to work Sept. 15
article
ATLANTA - CDC employees will return to the office by Monday, Sept. 15, after working remotely since a deadly shooting outside the agency’s headquarters last month.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- CDC faces leadership crisis as director ousted, senior officials resign
- CDC shake-up draws alarm from Georgia doctors, public health experts
- White House, RFK backs CDC shake-up, union rep expresses concern
- White House names Jim O’Neill acting CDC director after Monarez ouster
- New 911 call from father reveals harrowing moments during CDC shooting
- Suspected CDC shooter previously reported to police for suicide attempts
What we know:
The Aug. 8 shooting left DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose dead before the gunman killed himself.
Authorities said the shooter blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his depression and suicidal thoughts.
Employees whose offices were directly affected by the gunfire will be reassigned to alternate workspaces.