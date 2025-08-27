CDC director Susan Monarez out after less than a month on the job

article

The Brief Susan Monarez is no longer the CDC director. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the change on its X account. HHS officials did not explain why Monarez is no longer with the agency.



The newly appointed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out after less than a month on the job.

What we know:

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the change on its X account.

It posted: "Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people."

What we don't know:

HHS officials did not explain why Monarez is no longer with the agency.

Before the announcement was made, Monarez told The Associated Press, "I can't comment."

Dig deeper:

Monarez, 50, was the agency's 21st director and the first to pass through Senate confirmation following a 2023 law. She was named acting director in January and then tapped as the nominee in March after former President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew his first choice, David Weldon.