CDC director Susan Monarez out after less than a month on the job
atlanta - The newly appointed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out after less than a month on the job.
What we know:
The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the change on its X account.
It posted: "Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people."
What we don't know:
HHS officials did not explain why Monarez is no longer with the agency.
Before the announcement was made, Monarez told The Associated Press, "I can't comment."
Dig deeper:
Monarez, 50, was the agency's 21st director and the first to pass through Senate confirmation following a 2023 law. She was named acting director in January and then tapped as the nominee in March after former President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew his first choice, David Weldon.
