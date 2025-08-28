White House names Jim O’Neill acting CDC director after Monarez ouster

The Brief The White House appointed HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill as acting CDC director after Susan Monarez was dismissed. O’Neill, confirmed by the Senate in June, will continue as HHS deputy while temporarily leading the CDC. His appointment comes as the agency prepares to review vaccine recommendations under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s direction.



The White House has appointed Jim O’Neill, deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, as the interim director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following the departure of former CDC head Susan Monarez and several other senior officials, according to Washington Post.

What we know:

O’Neill, who will reportedly continue serving as HHS deputy secretary while leading the CDC, takes over during a period of significant transition within the agency. His selection comes after the administration’s push to review vaccine policies sparked disagreements inside the CDC, ultimately leading to Monarez’s removal earlier this week.

The other side:

Monarez’s attorneys said she was dismissed after refusing to approve directives they described as "unscientific" and "reckless." Her firing prompted several high-ranking officials to resign in protest, warning that recent policy shifts could undermine public health guidance.

Dig deeper:

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been critical of existing vaccine recommendations, has advocated for narrowing the scope of federal vaccine guidance. A meeting of the CDC’s vaccine advisers is scheduled for next month, where revisions are expected to be discussed under O’Neill’s leadership.

O’Neill, a former Bush administration health official and longtime adviser to investor Peter Thiel, was confirmed by the Senate in June as HHS deputy secretary. During his confirmation hearings, he voiced strong support for vaccines while also criticizing the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that the CDC mishandled data collection and communication.

Neither the White House nor O’Neill immediately responded to requests for comment regarding his appointment.

Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday afternoon to show their support of several members of CDC leadership who resigned after Monarez was reportedly fired.

