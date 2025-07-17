Caught on camera: Man charged with elder exploitation after ATM dance

The Brief Coweta County deputies have charged a man with elder exploitation for allegedly raiding the bank account of his 80-year-old father. Security footage at an ATM shows David Brown, Jr. breaking into a little dance as he waits for the ATM to dispense money from his father’s account. FOX 5 has learned he has been charged with similar crimes in 2021.



Sheriff’s deputies in Coweta County have charged a man with elder exploitation after discovering he allegedly raided the bank accounts of his 80-year-old father.

What they're saying:

There’s that old quote from Coach John Wooden: "The true test of man’s character is what he does when no one is looking."

Deputies say David Brown, Jr. apparently did not think anyone was watching, when he illegally withdrew money from his elderly father's bank account and broke into a dance while waiting for the cash. But a security camera saw the whole thing and investigators at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office say they were not happy to see it. They say they’ve charged Brown with two counts of elder exploitation and identity fraud.

"Investigators found that he was using his father’s debit card for various transactions without his consent and this is not the first time," said Sgt. Chris Ricketson.

Investigators here say they charged David Brown, Jr. for doing the same thing back in 2021. We’re told that the case is still pending in Coweta County Court.

What you can do:

If you suspect elder abuse or exploitation, call law enforcement right away. And if someone is in immediate danger, call 911.