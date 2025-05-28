Caught on camera: Driver cited for running red light, crashing
DULUTH, Ga. - A driver who ran a red light at a busy Duluth intersection was cited after a violent crash that was caught on camera, according to police.
What we know:
The incident occurred at Pleasant Hill Road and Howell Ferry Road, where the driver failed to stop at the red light and struck a vehicle with the right of way. The impact pushed the second car into a third vehicle that was waiting at the intersection.
The force of the collision caused the at-fault vehicle to flip onto its roof. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. The occupants of the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries but did not require transport, the Duluth Police Department said.
What they're saying:
"Let this be your reminder: red means stop," police stated in a social media post that included surveillance footage of the crash.
What we don't know:
The name of the driver has not been released.
What's next:
The driver responsible for the crash was cited for reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, and an additional related charge.
The Source: The details and video in this article were provided by the Duluth Police Department.