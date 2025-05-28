Caught on camera: Driver cited for running red light, crashing

The Brief A driver ran a red light at a Duluth intersection, causing a crash that involved three vehicles. The at-fault vehicle flipped onto its roof, and the driver was hospitalized; occupants of other vehicles had minor injuries. The driver was cited for reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic control device.



A driver who ran a red light at a busy Duluth intersection was cited after a violent crash that was caught on camera, according to police.

What we know:

The incident occurred at Pleasant Hill Road and Howell Ferry Road, where the driver failed to stop at the red light and struck a vehicle with the right of way. The impact pushed the second car into a third vehicle that was waiting at the intersection.

The force of the collision caused the at-fault vehicle to flip onto its roof. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. The occupants of the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries but did not require transport, the Duluth Police Department said.

What they're saying:

"Let this be your reminder: red means stop," police stated in a social media post that included surveillance footage of the crash.

What we don't know:

The name of the driver has not been released.

What's next:

The driver responsible for the crash was cited for reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, and an additional related charge.