Sheriff: Man caught on camera before theft at Catoosa County home

article

Deputies are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of theft at a Catoosa County home.

Officials with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office shared Ring doorbell video footage of the suspect on its Facebook page.

According to investigators, the man was caught on camera before committing theft at a home on Tunnel Hill Road on May 7.

In the video, the man is seen peeking into multiple windows and walking on the porch while scanning the property.

Officials have not said what was stolen from the home.

If you have any information about the crime, please call the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.