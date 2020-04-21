Catching up with acclaimed musician Rudy Currence 

Rudy Currence may be a talented singer, songwriter, and producer -- but right now, he's just an Atlanta guy staying inside the house.

"I've cleaned my house...I've binged on Netflix and Disney+, you know," he says, laughing. "But as an artist, I really have tried to maximize this time at home."

The award-winning musician -- last seen on Good Day Atlanta during our 2019 Christmas morning music show -- is perhaps best known for his gospel single "Testimony," which peaked in the Top 20 of the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart in early 2018. That song directly reflected the South Carolina's native's musical roots, growing up as a pastor's son.

"I started singing and playing in the church. And my parents kept us grounded, I went on to play and sing in the high school band and choral program, got a scholarship to Furman University, majored in music, and from there I kind of segued into the music industry as an artist, and also as a writer and producer."

Currence's work as a writer includes the Grammy-nominated song "Sunday A.M." by Karen Clark Sheard, and cuts from the Grammy-winning album Gravity by Lecrae. But right now, it's Currence's own voice that's comforting fans around the world.

"Literally, before our call, I was on IG and someone from South Africa, but currently based in Switzerland, and she watched a video and was like, 'Hey, you know, this video is exactly what I needed right now during this lockdown,' so...it just continues to motivate me and encourages me to keep going and give more content because there are people that really need to be encouraged right now."

That encouragement comes through frequent live performances on social media -- a way for the artist to reach out to people in a time when reaching out seems more important than ever. "My engagement, even via social media, with my fanbase is going through the roof because music people want to feel connected, you know? And music does that for all of us. It's the universal language of love."

Advertisement

Rudy Currence's upcoming single is called "I Belong Here" and will be available for pre-order April 28th. You can follow Rudy Currence on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.