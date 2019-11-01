Cat Show celebrates 81 meow-morable years

It was 81 years ago that more than a hundred cats and kittens and their proud owners gathered at the Atlantan Hotel for the first-ever Cotton States Cat Club Show. A lot has changed since 1938, but this “feline festival” lives on, drawing some of the most beautiful and unique cats in the United States right here to Metro Atlanta.

This year’s annual CFA Championship & Household Pet Show presented by the Cotton States Cat Club will take place Saturday, November 2nd and Sunday, November 3rd at Duluth’s Infinite Energy Forum. If you’ve never been to a cat show before…well, this is the one to check out. Cats (and their owners, of course!) will compete in eight different judging rings, earning prizes and points and lots of adoration from the crowd of spectators. And this show isn’t just for pedigree brands; household pets and rescues may also compete. Speaking of rescues, local groups will be on hand to help kitten and cats find forever homes, and the Forum floor will be filled with vendors selling jewelry, artwork, and pet essentials.

Hours for the show are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday; admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors The Infinite Energy Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.

It’s been a little while since we spent a morning with the fine folks of the Cotton States Cat Club – and we missed getting a little love from their furry friends. So we hung out at the Infinite Energy Forum Friday morning, getting a purrrr-fect peek at this year’s big event!