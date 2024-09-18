Casting Call for Sept. 18, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. Tyler Perry Studio is filming a new Netflix comedy series and is casting hot dog eating contestants, restaurant owners and grillers, fundraiser guests, and photographers/press. The production is looking for adults of all ethnicities and genders and will film on Sept. 26. To apply, send your full legal name, contact information, age and date of birth, height, sizes for shoes and clothing, city/state of residence, and two recent pictures (headshot and full body to STPextras@gmail.com with the subject "HOT DOG 9/26," "RESTAURANT 9/26," "FUNDRAISER 9/26," "PRESS 9/26."

2. NBC's "Found" is casting multiple roles for its second season. The show is looking for adults to play clerical workers, golfers, country club patrons, lawn care employees, lawyers, pedestrians, and more for filming shoots between Sept. 19 and 30. You can apply at https://castingtaylormade.com.

3. A restaurant is filming an ad in Kennesaw on the night of Sept. 29 and needs restaurant and bar patrons. The advertisement is looking for male and female sports lovers between the ages of 28 and 44. Submit your name, current photos, age/height/weight, sizes, location (city/state), and contact info to Setlifeindie@gmail.com with the subject "OVERNIGHT."

News and Networking

1. Games Week 2024 presented by Skillshot and Ghost Gaming will kick off Oct. 1 to 6 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Events include an esports Summit, entertainment industry mixers, the DreamHack Indie Playground Mixer, and a creator summit. Learn more at https://www.gamesweekgeorgia.com/

2. Georgia Latino International Film Festival will take place from Sept 24 to 26 at Gas South Convention Center, Regal Atlantic Station, Shadowbox Studios, and Silverspot at The Battery. The festival includes networking opportunities, film screenings, panels, and more! Go to the film festival's website to learn more.