Casting Call for Oct. 23, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

Netflix’s thriller "His & Hers" is casting reporters, camera, operators, and print reporters. Applicants can be any gender but must be 18 years old or older. The show will film on Oct. 24, 28 or 29. Submit your application at https://hyltoncasting.com/hisandherspressbg/ A project titled "See You" is casting lawyers, clients, and stenographers, with a pay bump for providing your own equipment, The project is filming on Oct. 28 in Decatur. Submit your contact info, age, height, weight, recent pictures and dated selfie to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "DEPO." A museum project, short film, and promotional campaign known as "Ben's Classmates" is looking for children between the ages of 11 and 14 for afilm shooting in East Atlanta on Oct. 27. To apply, submit four recent pictures (with one taken within the last month), exact age, date of birth, height and weight, acting experience, GDOL minor number, confirmation of availability, and parent/guardian info (name and contact info) to Submissions@CatrettCasting.com with the subject "BEN’S CLASSMATES." An Alpharetta church is working on a Christmas video and wants to hire a woman in her 30s and 40s. The project is filming on Oct. 30 in Alpharetta. Submit your name, contact info, height, headshot, full body shot to AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com with the subject "XMAS FEMALE."

Jobs

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring a studio producer.

Duties:

Direct and produce studio show segments, including working with talent

Direct, produce, record and post podcasts for the Atlanta Falcons Podcast Network

Contribute compelling content ideas for Falcons digital mediums to support Falcons’ brand strategy

Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Minimum 3 to 5 years of experience in Film/Video production

Bachelor’s Degree

Proficient in a control room environment and the control room equipment

Proficient with podcast production and marketing

Proficient in post-production techniques utilizing the Adobe Creative Cloud

Apply here.

Workshops/News/Networking Opportunities