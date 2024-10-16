Casting Call for Oct. 16, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. The new project "I Love Boosters" is casting for multiple roles.

Adult high-end shoppers, those with good fashion/style, can be any gender, any ethnicity, and Asian and Hispanic actors are encouraged to apply. These extras are needed on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 11 or 12.

Hairdressers/nail tech with real hair and nail experience should be 20 years old or older for a filming on Nov. 10,

To apply, send your name, age, height, weight, contact info, one dated selfie, and three recent pictures to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "Luxury" or "To the Salon."

2. An unnamed home design series is casting real adults with interesting stories deserving of a room makeover - such as having a new baby, managing unexpected family changes, or dealing with a room that has been an eyesore. The show is filming in October and November. The rooms should not need construction work and should not be kitchens or bathrooms. Submit your name, contact info, and photo of room to destinationcastingsubmissions@gmail.com with the subject "Makeover."

3. NBC's Found is casting featured law enforcement types between the ages of 25 and 65 for its second season. The show is filming Oct. 18 and 22 and is looking for fresh faces that have not been on the show before. Apply at www.castingtaylormade.com

Jobs

SCAD is hiring a production manager.

Duties include:

Lead the production of all television, theater, stage, film, and live events in collaboration with the technical director and production coordinator

Ensure fiscal control and adherence to SCAD policies by closely supervising productions

Maintain schedules that meet all technical requirements safely, effectively, and efficiently

Applicants should have a Bachelor’s degree in production management, stage management, and technical theater in a related discipline, at least five years of relevant professional experience and/or training in film and television, themed entertainment, or theater, and knowledge of set production protocols, production tools, machinery, and techniques.

Apply at scadcareers.scad.edu

News/Networking

1. Casting Confidential Podcast's season 2. Casting director Rose Rosen is joined by guests every Monday. In the latest episode, "Cinematic Gold For The Actor," the roundtable discusses classic movies and television shows' actors who everyone should see and why. Find the show wherever you get your podcasts (Spotify, Apple, etc.

2. Mid-Day Masterclass - "From Skits to Screen" is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Aviation Community Cultural Center on Aviation Circle. Participants will learn from actress Rolanda Rochelle and actor Dwayne Boyd about skit production! The class has limited seats. RSVP by visiting www.FultonFilmsMasterClassConversation2024.eventbrite.com