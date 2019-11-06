Casting Call: November 6, 2019

article

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Destination Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in the subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) to portray Supernatural HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in the subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)

Casting Couples & Singles for the LIFETIME DocuSeries Marrying Millions.

We are casting the following African American Singles & Couples in the Atlanta Area.

* African American Woman who is “Single”/ “A Millionaire” / “Looking for love”

* African American Couple who come from Two Different “Financial Brackets”

* Are you a Single Millionaire Looking for Love?

* Are you in a New Relationship w/someone who makes a lot more or less money than you?

* Is your significant other in a different social class than you — And nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?

If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. www.hyltoncasting.com/MMATLANTA

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login