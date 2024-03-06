Casting Call for March 6, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/Extras

1. A new comedy with the codename "English Teacher" is looking for actors who could play high school students for a paid, all-day shoot. The shoot, which will take place on March 7 in Covington, is looking for Caucasian and Hispanic actors with no facial hair who are 18 years old or older.

Email your name, contact info, current photos, current sizes, and availability to: comedy@centralcasting.com with the subject line "COMEDY."

2. Paramount+'s "Tulsa King' is filming its second season in metro Atlanta and needs men and women for multiple days from April to August around Atlanta.

Extras can be any ethnicity but must be 18 years old or older.

Email your name, pictures, current measurements, and contact info to extras@roselockecasting.com with the subject line ‘TULSA KING.’

3. Netflix's "Stormwind" has several roles producers are looking to cast, including high school and college students, professional roles, and families.

The filming dates will be March 20 through April 5.

Apply and see all the openings at apply.castingalltalent.com

Crew/Industry Jobs

1. Hanna Brothers is looking for employees to work with its crew catering business. Duties include delivering and setting up food, pulling items for catering on set, overseeing inventory, and maintaining food quality, among others. Visit recruiting.paylocity.com and type in Hanna Brothers Catering.

News

1. The new podcast "Casting Confidential" showcases roundtable discussions with veteran casting directors, including Rose Rosen and Cheryl Louden-Kuben. The podcast's mission is to reveal the previously guarded world of what goes through a casting directors mind, how actors can stand out in auditions, and how casting directing works. The first full episode will be released on Thursday wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on Instagram here.

2. The Georgia Production Partnership will host Film Day on Monday, March 18 at 6 p.m. at Historic Atlanta City Hall. Participants will be able to connect with legislators, share their experiences, and convey the importance of ongoing support for the industry's growth and sustainability. The event is free and open to the public.