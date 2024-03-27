Casting Call for March 27, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. Tyler Perry Studios is looking for an African-American woman 55 years old or older for a role in the first season of "Beauty in Black."

To apply, email your name, phone number, height, weight, age and date of birth, clothing sizes, tattoos and their locations, the city and state of your home, and three recent pictures (one headshot and two full-body shots) to BIBextras@cabcastings.com with the subject line "Featured Older Woman."

2. "SNL 1975" is casting lookalikes for famous "Saturday Night Live" sketches. The film is looking for everyone from Will Ferrel to the Blues Brothers to Eddie Murphy. The filming will take place on May 3.

Email three pictures, your age, height, weight, and contact information to extras@roselockecasting.com with the subject line "LIVE FROM NEW YORK IT'S (add your look-a-like character here)."

3. The producers of "Reasonable Doubt's" second season need adult Caucasian background actors with high-end luxury vehicles for a shoot on April 8. Actors will be paid extra if they have a car.

Email your name, contact information, make and model of your vehicle, photos of both you and your vehicle, and availability to run@centralcasting.com with the subject line "High-end Auto."

Jobs

1. Stone Mountain Park is hiring an entertainment technical lead.

Duties include:

Creating lighting designs and sound designs for shows

Managing and facilitating technical equipment

Facilitating installation of venue lights and sound

Providing technical support for all stages, venues, parades, and mascots

Apply at https://stonemountainpark.com/careers.

News

The Atlanta Film Festival is about to begin! The Festival runs from April 25 to May 5. Passes are currently on sale starting at $75 for digital access and $200 for in-person. The festival includes screenings, panel discussions, and networking events. Go to the Atlanta Film Festival's website to buy passes and learn more.

Have a Casting Call success story?

If you have a success story of applying for a casting we’ve talked about on the show, DM Tess Hammock and you could be featured on Casting Call!

Facebook Live

After Casting Call airs on Good Day Atlanta, Tess Hammock will be doing a live Q&A session on the Fox 5 Atlanta Instagram page.