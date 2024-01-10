Casting Call for Jan. 10, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/Extras

1. An untitled Tyler Perry movie is filming a graduation scene on Monday, Jan. 15.

The film is looking for Caucasian students and family members between the ages of 18 and 55 as extras.

To apply, send your info to UJMovieExtra@gmail.com with the subject "GRADUATE 1/15.:

2. The Georgia-based independent film "Ragamuffin" from Jukebox Films is looking for young girls for a motocross race scene that is filming on March 16 and 17.

Actors can be of any age or ethnicity but must have motocross experience.

Email andrewhunter.film@gmail.com with details to apply.

3. A major streaming service is filming an untitled action-comedy movie on Jan. 23 and 24.

The film is looking for clubgoers, bouncers, waiters/waitresses, and bartenders of any ethnicity between the ages of 18 and 40.

Background actors must be available for both days and should be OK with atmosphere smoke.

To find out more, visit Hylton Casting's website.

News

The Sundance Film Fest is starting on Jan. 18. Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 at noon EST. You can find more details here: https://festival.sundance.org/tickets/online