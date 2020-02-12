Casting Call: February 12, 2020

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. When it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.

This means everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.comFind streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Cab Casting

(MINORS – Fresh Faces)

“Young Dylan” (Tyler Perry/Nickelodeon) YDextras@gmail.com

* Lots of “Minors” (All Ethnicities) to portray a diverse group of Prep School Students

* Ages: 9yrs & Up // Height Range: 4'4 - 5'0 tall

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Pics (Headshot & Full body) Age, Ht, Wt, All Contact Info (Parent’s & Minor)

* Please include all the info above in your submission email for proper booking!!

* If selected, an associate from CAB CASTINGS will call you.

* Shoots: Now – End of February

* Put “PREP SCHOOL 2020” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(TATTOOS)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Tattoos and Piercings. 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!

* Shoots: March 6th (There may be additional dates added)

* Put “TATTED UP” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4)

(CREEPY FRESH)

* Men & Women of All shapes, sizes & ethnicities – Odd/Creepy/Strange Character types

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before) Ages: 18 – 100yrs

* Shoots: March 10th(possible additional dates March 11th & 25th)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-10-2020

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4)

(JUNKY POS VEHICLES)

* Seeking: Rusted Out / Junky Vintage Vehicles & Their Owners Ages: 16 – 100yrs

* FRESH FACES (Can’t Have Worked on This Project Before)

* You’ll Need To Submit: Current photos of You & Your Vehicle ($125 Vehicle Bump)

* Shoots: March 5th

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com/adults/3-5-2020

Rose Locke Casting

“DMZ” (HBO) Extras@roselockecasting.com

(HAIR)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/Unique & Eclectic hairstyles 18yrs & Older

* Mohawks, Dreads, Various Colors, Etc.

* Submit 3 pics (head, body & Selfie holding paper w/date on it) age, ht, wt & contact info.

* Picture note: Seeking a range of people - regular types & unkempt types - get creative!

* Shoots: March 6th (There may be additional dates added)

* Put “ECCENTRIC HAIR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(BALLERS)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (6’0 & Taller) to portray “Basketball Players”

* MUST have (LOGO FREE – No Nike, Adidas, etc.) athletic attire. 18 – 30yrs

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BASKETBALL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(KIDS)

* KIDS of All Ethnicities to portray “Orphans & School Kids” 7 – 13yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COINS KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(HOSPITAL)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Hospital Staff & Patients” 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Scrubs

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist Up & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “HOSPITAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Show” CoinsLoveExtras@gmail.com

(NY CAFE)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray “Café Patrons” 18yrs & Older

* MUST have Business & Casual Attire – Clean Cut w/NO Visible Tattoos

* Submit: 3 Current photos (Headshot, Waist & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NY PATRONS” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(HOT FOR TEACHER)

* Seeking: Females of All Ethnicities to portray “School Teachers” 25 – 40yrs

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 25th

* Put “TEACHER” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Valet” parkers & attendants 18 – 40yrs

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 27th

* Put “VALET” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(EMERGENCY)

* Seeking: Males & Females of All Ethnicities to portray EMT’s 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE list any medical experience in your email submission.

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 25th

* Put “EMT” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Bill Celler - Voiceovers

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login