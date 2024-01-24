Casting Call for Jan. 24, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/Extras

1. "Stranger Things" needs three people to work as paid photo doubles for an upcoming scene in the show's fifth season.

The show is looking for the following doubles:

Black Female (age: 14-18, height: 4’10-5’2, size: 100-125 lbs)

White female (age: 5-14, height: 4’9-5’2, size: 65-100 lbs)

White male (age: 8-15, height: 4’10-5’3, size: 140-180 lbs)

Applicants can make a profile with Casting Taylor Made and include photos of their front and back as well as a selfie with the date to show their current hair style.

2. A major streaming service's upcoming action movie needs club goers for a scene filming in Fayetteville on Jan. 30.

The movie is looking for extras of any gender who are 18 years old or older. Applicants must have a car that can be used that is not red or white.

Apply here: https://hyltoncasting.com/acf0130/

3. Another action-comedy is looking for soccer players and a soccer coach for a scene shooting in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

The soccer players must be female between 18 and their 30s. They must have soccer experience and bring their own gear to set.

The soccer coach can be an adult with any gender and ethnicity.

Apply here: https://hyltoncasting.com/basoccer23/

Crew:

1. RDH Partners LLC, a company specializing in telecommunications and cinema equipment located in Smyrna, Georgia, is looking for an operations assistant.

The role includes handling logistics for pickups and deliveries, assisting with inventory and rental management, working with engineers to maintain equipment, and handling client and vendor communications.

Candidates should have 1 to 5 years of experience, but film experience is not required.

Email your resume and information to info@rdh.partners.

News:

The Trilith Institute has opened enrollment for its Script to Screen Summer Camp. The camp is for students in 6th to 12th grade and will have students writing, producing, and editing their own films under the direction of industry professionals.

Visit the Trilith Institute's website for more details: https://trilithinstitute.org/event/2024-script-to-screen-summer-camp/