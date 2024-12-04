Casting Call for Dec. 4, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. Project: "I Love Boosters"

Casting: Children for Birthday Party scene, ages 7-14, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: Dec. 6 in Norcross

Submit three pictures (dated selfie, head shot, full body shot), age, weight, height, all contact info to extras@roselockecasting.com with the subject "MAKE A WISH"

2. Project: New unnamed large project

Casting: Vintage cars (1990-1995), drivers of any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: Dec. 22 in Atlanta area (paid with a vintage car bump)

Apply at: https://castingtaylormade.com/

3. Project: "Grosse Point Garden Society"

Casting: Multiple roles including bankers, baristas, drivers with high-end cars, skateboarders, and more, any gender, any ethnicity, any age (including minors)

Filming: Now through Dec. 11 (paid with car bum and skateboard bump)

Apply at: https://castingtaylormade.com/

4. Project: "All The Queen’s Men" season 5 by Tyler Perry Productions

Casting: Parkgoers, security guards, construction workers, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: Dec. 9

Submit your full legal/government name, number, height, age and date of birth, clothing sizes (shirt, pants, jacket, shoe etc.), city and state of residence, two recent pictures (one head shot and one full body) to ATQMExtras@gmail.com with the subjects "PARK BG 12/9," "SECURITY GUARDS 12/9," or "CONSTRUCTION WORKERS 12/9"

Jobs

Camera Operator at Sportrader

Duties:

Setup and break down of camera/streaming equipment for an assigned court or venue. (Synergy Sports will provide all equipment & training)

Video capture of all games on one court for the duration of the event

Live stream management of all games on one court for the duration of the event

Assist the Production Lead with video file transfers and management

Qualifications:

Dependable and reliable

Familiarity with camera/streaming equipment (tripods, cameras, laptops, cabling, etc.)

Willingness to work weekends

Previous experience with sports video capture/live streaming

Knowledge & understanding of the sport of basketball

Apply at https://sportradar.com/careers/

News/Networking/Events

"Megalopolis" screening with director Francis Ford Coppola

The one-night-only event will feature a Q&A and is happening at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Tara Theater in Atlanta.

Learn more at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/