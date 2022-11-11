Police: Suspect on the run after shooting roommate at South Fulton apartments

article

Police in South Fulton are searching for a suspect accused of shooting their roommate early Friday morning.

Officials with the South Fulton Police Department tell FOX 5 around 2 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the Parks at Utoy Creek Apartments on the 4300 block of Cascade Road.

At the scene, officials found the victim shot at least one time.

Medics rushed the unidentified victim to the hospital. At this time their condition is unknown.

Investigators say the victim was shot by their roommate. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or suspect and have not said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, contact the South Fulton Police Department.