Police searching for Cartersville woman's stolen and pawned wedding rings

article

Do you recognize these wedding rings? Cartersville police are hoping someone can help them reunite the two sentimental pieces of jewelry with their rightful owner.

On. Sept. 6, a Cartersville woman reported to police that her wedding rings had been stolen. She had the rings since her marriage in 1956.

In their investigation, officials learned that the rings had been pawned and sold at Full Throttle Pawn on the 1300 block of Joe Frank Harris Parkway shortly after the theft. Investigators trying to find whoever bought the rings so that they can be returned.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Zachary Pendergraft for the theft of the rings and are actively searching for him.

If you have any information about the theft or anyone who has bought items from the pawn shop involved, call investigators at Siniard at 770 382-2526.